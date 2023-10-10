AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Preview: Head-to-Head Broadcasts Featuring Multiple Historic Matches and Segments

All Elite Wrestling and WWE are going head-to-head. While AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT is nothing new, as the two rival broadcasts previously ran opposite from one another for well over one year, this one-off Tuesday match-up has a sense of emphasized stakes. Both AEW and WWE have made efforts to supersize their respective shows tonight, with Tony Khan's young promotion announcing multiple title matches while the Shawn Michaels-run white and gold gets visits from multiple Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown stars.

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Winning this ratings battle yields nothing but bragging rights, but in the professional wrestling industry that might as well be considered currency.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday's Big Matches

(Photo: AEW)

Programming notes: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will have a 30-minute pre-show airing on AEW's YouTube channel. The first 30 minutes of the TBS broadcast will run commercial free and Warner Bros. Discovery has granted the show a 10-minute overrun after its scheduled end time of 10 PM ET.

How to watch: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday airs at 8 PM ET on TBS.

Notable matches: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is being headlined by the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland. The wrestler formerly known as Edge left WWE in September in favor of joining AEW, making his debut for his new home at AEW WrestleDream earlier this month. Copeland faces Luchasaurus tonight.

Two championships are on the line as well. AEW International Champion Rey Fenix defends his title against Jon Moxley while AEW Women's Champion Saraya puts her gold up for grabs against Hikaru Shida. Moxley goes into his match as the favorite, as he only lost the title to Fenix in September due to an unexpected injury. Fenix is also working hurt right now and many believe his reign is on borrowed time.

Beyond that, Swerve Strickland battles Bryan Danielson for the first time ever in an AEW TNT Championship No.1 Contender's Match while Jay White faces "Hangman" Adam Page in a high-profile singles clash.

Possible surprises: Speculation has run wild on Mercedes Moné joining AEW since she was shown on-screen during AEW ALL IN: London. Considering the former Sasha Banks has history with Saraya, there's a possibility that 10-minute overrun is being used to lead to a surprise appearance from Moné following the AEW Women's Title match.

WWE NXT's Stacked Lineup

(Photo: WWE)

Programming notes: WWE NXT's first 30 minutes on USA Network will run commercial free.

How to watch: WWE NXT airs at 8 PM ET on USA Network.

Notable matches: WWE NXT will feature the third match between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. These two titans of the white and gold era of NXT have headlined two premium live events against one another and are each a former NXT Champion. The stakes for this third bout have been raised, as Hayes will have John Cena in his corner while Breakker is backed by Paul Heyman.

Roxanne Perez will take on Asuka in singles action. This will be Asuka's first match in NXT since 2019. She previously spent two years in NXT where she reigned as NXT Women's Champion for a record 522 days. Asuka never lost a match in NXT.

Outside of matches, WWE NXT will feature Cody Rhodes making a major announcement.

Possible surprises: The Undertaker has been teased in recent commercials for WWE NXT, as his iconic "gong" sound has closed ads. Look for Taker to pop up in some capacity on the broadcast.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of both shows.