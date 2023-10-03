Adam "Edge" Copeland Expects to End Career in AEW Alongside Christian Cage

The Rated-R Superstar wants to ride off into the sunset with his best friend.

Adam Copeland is All Elite. The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut this past weekend at AEW WrestleDream, shocking the wrestling world when "Metalingus" hit inside the Climate Pledge Arena. The former Edge confronted longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage, attacking Cage's allies Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus before the AEW TNT Champion retreated. Following his televised debut, Copeland spoke during the AEW WrestleDream press conference to reveal that he is a full-time member of the AEW roster, describing himself as feeling "free."

Even though this debut marks a new beginning for Copeland, the fact remains that he is 49 years old. Just last year, Copeland told WWE audiences that he doesn't know how much longer his body will hold up from an in-ring perspective. With the clock winding down on his career, fans have questioned whether this AEW run is a quick pit stop or will actually be his swan song.

Edge Plans to Retire With AEW Alongside Christian Cage

(Photo: AEW)

The Rated-R Superstar is going out with his new team.

When asked by CBS Sports's Shakiel Mahjouri about whether AEW represents his last full-time run, Adam Copeland noted that is his expectation.

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off," Copeland said. "I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing. It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time."

As he mentioned in the press conference, Copeland's desire to go to AEW was born out of his hunger for new opportunities. He name-dropped talent like Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne and more as guys he is looking forward to sharing a ring with.

New opponents aside, Copeland emphasized that going out alongside his most familiar ally is his ultimate goal.

"If we could end this together, that's the dream," Copeland said of retiring with Christian Cage, real name Jay Reso. "I sat down with my girls and I'm like, 'Okay, so what does dad do, girls?' What do I do? I laid out the scenarios for them. Lyric said it and then Ruby agreed, 'Go be with Uncle Jay and have fun.' That doesn't mean that I'm not having fun in other places, but they know the most fun I'm going to have is with my best friend of the last 40 years.

"I didn't know immediately, but I thought that's where I wanted to go. I really thought that working with Jay again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. (My wife) Beth said, 'What's your perfect world? 'I was like, 'My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.' So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It's tough to pass that up."

Copeland will speak on AEW programming for the first time this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.