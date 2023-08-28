AEW: "Expectation Backstage" That Mercedes Monè Will Make More Appearances When Cleared

While AEW ALL IN: London did not feature the company's long-running tradition of announcing new free agent signings on pay-per-views, the historic event did have a couple of one-off debuts. During AEW ALL IN: London Zero Hour, local hero Grado made a highly-anticipated cameo when he joined forces with Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to take out Jeff Jarrett and his goons. Later in the broadcast, former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Monè was shown taking in the action from the crowd. Monè stuck around for the full show as she was shown on camera multiple times throughout the broadcast.

This appearance added even more fuel to the long-running rumor of Monè being AEW-bound. Shortly after she resurfaced in the professional wrestling world this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the former Sasha Banks began getting linked to AEW. The biggest rumbling came around AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door season, as many expected Monè to be involved in the crossover super show, but an ill-timed ankle injury prevented her from even having the option to compete at that show.

Is Mercedes Monè Heading to AEW?

(Photo: NJPW, AEW, WWE)

According to PWInsider, the "expectation backstage" is that Mercedes Monè "will be coming in for appearances" after she is cleared to compete. Monè is still nursing that aforementioned ankle injury from late May. The report adds that AEW cameras "specifically shot" Monè in the crowd in a way that did not reveal the heavy walking boot that she was wearing.

(Photo: AEW)

Monè's arrival in AEW has seemingly been a long time coming. PWInsider added that she "likely would have debuted" at AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts this past July in her hometown of Boston, MA if she was not injured at the time.

"It was great to have her here," AEW President Tony Khan said at the AEW ALL IN: London press conference. "She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she's not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show."

AEW ALL IN: London is available for replay on B/R Live. AEW returns to television this Wednesday for AEW Dynamite.