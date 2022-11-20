AEW Full Gear: Death Triangle Spoil The Elite's Return, Retain the AEW World Trios Championships

Death Triangle spoiled The Elite's return to AEW on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, successfully retaining their AEW World Trios Championships against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The bulk of the match centered around PAC coming inches away from victory, first by nailing Omega with a Black Arrow and locker in his Brutalizer submission only for it to get broken up. He then tried to convince Rey Fenix to use the ring bell and cheat his way to victory, but Fenix once again declined as he has so many times in the past.

PAC eventually made the save for Fenix when the high-flyer was hit with a BTE Trigger, then passed him the hammer again just before Omega set him up for the One-Winged Angel. Fenix finally used the weapon, whacking Omega on the forehead and pinning him to retain the gold.

The R in Rey Fenix stands for Rudo. Sneaky lucha things. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/NJSOxUNniA — The Luchador Podcast (@theluchadorpod) November 20, 2022

Omega and The Bucks won a tournament to become the inaugural champions at All Out in September, only to be stripped of the titles days later for their involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident. The three were then suspended indefinitely despite their positions as executive vice presidents and only recently returned to their backstage roles.

Their return match wasn't confirmed until this past week's Dynamite when Death Triangle called them out. PAC and the Lucha Brothers won the titles on the same night The Elite were stripped of them, defeating The Best Friends.

This story is developing...