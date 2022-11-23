Kenny Omega to AEW Fans Regarding CM Punk and the Brawl Out: "Let It Go"

Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated this week on a variety of topics. "The Cleaner" had been away from AEW TV since September as the result of a suspension for his involvement in the "Brawl Out" with CM Punk following critical comments Punk made about The Elite's leadership in a media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view. Omega and The Young Bucks finally returned to action at AEW Full Gear this past weekend and are now in a Best of Seven series with Death Triangle over the AEW World Trios Championships. While The Bucks gave their thoughts on the suspension during the latest Being The Elite and Tony Khan attempted to clear up some rumors during the Full-Gear post-show presser, Omega simply told fans it's time to move on from all the drama.

"We knew we had to make it special for the fans," Omega said. "It felt like we left people in limbo, so we had to come back emphatically. Our goal is to make wrestling feel like a rock concert. We wanted people to focus entirely on the match, and whether you were rooting for or against us, we wanted people to enjoy it. As soon as the music hit, we wanted it to be a spectacle. We wanted people to know they were in for a ride. Hopefully everyone enjoyed the performance."

"There are things no one can talk about, so I'd encourage people to let it go," he added. "It doesn't change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don't even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone--even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling."

Omega later went to say, "This isn't Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don't forget we're human beings struggling to show our art." While Punk is still listed as a member of the AEW roster, he's currently out with a torn triceps injury and AEW is reportedly trying to buy him out of the remainder of his contract.