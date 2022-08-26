AEW Will Reveal Exclusive Footage of CM Punk After Title Loss on Rampage

All Elite Wrestling shocked the world on this week's Dynamite, which featured the anticipated Undisputed AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. It was surprising enough that the match was taking place on Dynamite and not at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, but then things shifted into another gear when Moxley completely squashed Punk and became the Undisputed AEW World Champion. Fans saw Punk being helped up the ramp and he briefly looked back at Moxley, but Tony Khan just announced that we'll get more exclusive footage of Punk after the match on this week's Rampage.

On Twitter Khan wrote "Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT, we'll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk shot following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley yesterday on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow on @TNTdrama"

It remains to be seen what the footage will consist of and what it will reveal, but perhaps we'll get some sort of hint at what AEW has planned for Punk's return. A popular theory on social media is that this loss and Punk's reaction to Moxley could set up a heel turn when he makes his return, and this footage could start knocking down those dominoes.

Some believe that Punk wasn't actually fully recovered from his foot injury just yet, and this could be a way to write him off TV for a bit so he can finish recovering and also set him up for a heel run. A face Punk Title reign was going to be big, but a heel Punk Title reign might just be even bigger.

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow night's Rampage to get an idea of what AEW has planned for Punk and what the next step is in his All Elite Wrestling career, but let us know what you want to see happen in the comments, and you can always talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!