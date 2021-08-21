AEW Fans Losing Their Minds Over CM Punk Return

A lot of wrestling fans saw something tonight they never thought they would, as after weeks of rumors it was finally confirmed that CM Punk was signed to AEW. AEW kicked off Rampage with the announcement, having Punk come out to a huge reaction and ovation, and you could clearly tell Punk was emotional too, as he would give high fives to fans before and after the promo and even dive into the crowd as he made his way out of the ring. As you can imagine, fans lost their minds in the arena and on social media, and we've collected some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

Now, because I'm writing this, I'm going to start with mine. It was one amazing moment, as his music hit, followed by his logo, and then by the man himself stepping onto the ramp. Whether you're a fan of AEW, WWE, Ring of Honor, or any other promotion, this was an immensely cool and one-of-a-kind moment in wrestling to witness, and it delivered.

Yeah, #CMPunk's return was a pretty amazing moment, well done #AEWRampage — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) August 21, 2021

Punk would address his history a bit and how it was the fans and his own love for wrestling returning that got him back in the ring, and he sees so much talent on the AEW roster who love this as much as he did before the love was stamped out of him over the years. Now he's back, and he made it clear he's not going anywhere.

In fact, he also said he will face his first opponent at All Out, which will be Darby Allin, but he also said he wants to work with as much young talent as he can, and he cannot wait. He then said he was back and he's thrilled to be, and the wrestling world is pretty thrilled about it too.