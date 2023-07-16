AEW Fans Confused After End of Women’s World Title Match Cuts Out on Battle of the Belts VII, Finish Finally Revealed

AEW had three hours of wrestling ready for fans between AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VI, and plenty of Title gold on the line. Unfortunately, there was a major hiccup during Battle of the Belts, and it occurred during the AEW Women’s Championship match between Champion Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie. The match was moving along smoothly, but then all of a sudden the feed flickered and the screen went black. Then when it came back it was Julia Hart in the ring from last week’s Collision. Then the live feed returned and the commentary team revealed it was the weather that caused issues with the satellite, but they didn’t reveal who won the match and never addressed it.

Fans quickly took to social media and asked what the result was and why no one on the commentary side mentioned the end result of the match and who won. Responses flew in asking who won, and then after the final match of the night, AEW finally showed the footage and end of the match. It turns out the feed cut out right before the end, as Soho punched Valkyrie and set up Storm for the finisher and the win, retaining her Championship. You can find the match breakdown below, and you can find the reactions from fans on the next slide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1680416181478457344?s=20

Storm was aggressive right from the start, charging at Valkyrie and stomping her in the corner. Valkyrie responded by pushing Storm to the other corner and chopping her in the chest, and Storm came out of the ring and regrouped with Soho. Storm returned to the ring and charged forward again, but Valkyrie hit her with knee and elbow strikes and then hit double knees against the ropes.

Storm once again went outside to collect herself, and when Valkyrie approached her Storm took advantage and brought her neck down on the ropes. Storm then threw Valkyrie onto the floor and did it again as Soho laughed in her face. Storm then taunted the crowd before Valkyrie threw Storm onto the floor, exacting some payback. Valkyrie then put Storm up against the ring apron and deli red a nasty chop to Storm’s chest, and she did it again against the barricade.

Valkyrie rolled Storm into the ring but Storm quickly ran and knocked Valkyrie off the ring apron to the floor. Storm kicked Valkyrie and then put her up against the barricade and delivered a chop to the chest before rolling her into the ring. Storm put her boot on Valkyrie’s back and neck against the bottom rope, and then clubbed her on the back. Storm slammed Valkyrie face-first into the turnbuckle and put pressure on Valkyrie’s neck, and followed it up by throwing Valkyrie across the mat.

A suplex followed and segued into a cover, but Valkyrie kicked out. Back from break, Valkyrie dodged a move from Storm and knocked the Champion down, and then lifted Storm and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Storm was in the corner and Valkyrie hit her with a hip toss and then taunted her afterward before going for the cover, but Storm kicked out.

At this point, the feed cut out for some reason and I have no idea what happened until it came back, but by then the match was over and it was time to move on to the next segment of the night. AEW did finally reveal that Storm retained her AEW Women’s World Championship.

What did you think of the match and the event overall? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

A Mystery

https://twitter.com/DrainBamager/status/1680407655909826560?s=20

I Guess

https://twitter.com/EcuPirateToby/status/1680407629468778497?s=20

Sooooo

https://twitter.com/thep1loso/status/1680407597734666240?s=20

The World May Never Know

https://twitter.com/BluThundaBomb/status/1680407585323724801?s=20

The Glitch

https://twitter.com/esotericSarah/status/1680407547885375488?s=20

Say Who Won

https://twitter.com/wrestlingunites/status/1680407351394807809?s=20

Lost The Feed

https://twitter.com/YearOfTheViolet/status/1680407347666067458?s=20

New Powers

https://twitter.com/WWENXTGuy/status/1680407316057792513?s=20

Transformations