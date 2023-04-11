AEW Fight Forever: Latest Update on Release Date

AEW Fight Forever, All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, has been available for preorder since last August but publisher THQ Nordic has yet to announce an official release date. AEW President Tony Khan claimed the game was "finished" during a post-show press conference following the Revolution pay-per-view in early March, while Kenny Omega (one of AEW's executive vice presidents who helped with the game's development) stated in an interview earlier this year that the game's launch was being held up over getting a Teen rating from the ESRB. It was confirmed that the game received the desired rating back in February.

Dave Meltzer then reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the game was ready for release but that THQ Nordic still needed to announce a date. However, THQ Nordic Global Senior Community Manager Zyddie then denied the report as a "rumor on Twitter." He hosted a Twitch stream on Monday explaining the situation, stating that while the game may look finished it's still in its development cycle. Stay tuned for updates on the game's release as they become available

"It really looks like a good game. Everything I've seen and everything looks amazing," he explained (h/t WrestleZone). "Sorry that was not the news that everybody wanted, that the game is fully finished and blah blah blah blah blah, but not just yet...not just yet. But soon. The problem is also the fact that we see it very differently. So for a publisher, a game is not done before it's ready and out the door. That's when it's done for us. Because then we have to go retail, we have to deal with submissions; we have to deal with different platforms, we have to deal with different platform packs, all these things are a huge part of game development for us.

"And that's why I keep saying that I do not believe anybody lied. I do not believe there's any kind of miscommunication in any shape or form. I believe that simply some people look at it differently because they don't look at it through the eyes of a publisher. A lot goes into it. And for me, as somebody who is part of the publishing house, it's very different for me what completes a game and what doesn't," he continued. "AEW, they had an announcement that the game is almost done. And it's like, then somebody asked me, and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and then everybody's like, 'Oh my God, these guys lied.' I'm like, 'No, they didn't. They just look at things differently because the publisher looks at things differently.'"