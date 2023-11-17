AEW: Fight Forever Reveals The Acclaimed and New Stage DLC

AEW: Fight Forever is adding a fan favorite Tag Team to the game's ever-expanding roster, and it's none other than The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are joining the game in Fight Forever's latest DLC, but that DLC will also include a new Dynamite stage to throw down in. The Acclaimed DLC will hit PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on November 22nd, and Nintendo Switch will follow at an unspecified date. You can get a look at Bowens and Caster's entrance in the video below, and now all we need to complete the team is Billy Gunn. You can also find our full review of Fight Forever right here.

The caption to the new video reads, "Everyone loves The Acclaimed!!! We can't wait to step into the new Dynamite stage with @PlatinumMax & @Bowens_Official💥Dynamite feat. The Acclaimed DLC is coming to #AEWFightForever on Nov 22nd to Xbox, PlayStation & PC. Nintendo Switch to follow. Get your scissors ready✂️"

Fight Forever has already introduced several DLC additions to the roster, including Keith Lee, Hook, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Danhausen, and The Bunny, and now The Acclaimed have joined the fun. A frequent opponent of The Acclaimed is House of Black, and they also need to be completed in the game, as right now the only playable member is Malakai Black. Hopefully, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart will all be added in soon, which would then be a perfect time to bring Gunn in and complete both groups.

With Full Gear coming up, there are a number of stars on the card that fans hope to see in the game down the line. That includes Timeless Toni Storm, Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Skye Blue, Saraya, Big Bill, Adam Copeland, and more. That's in addition to whoever ends up being the secret signing that Tony Khan teased a few days ago, which will be revealed at Full Gear. Many think it's going to end up being Will Ospreay, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the official description for AEW: Fight Forever below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent."

Combines nostagic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves.

Talent roster combines biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars!

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches!

Online co-op multi-player!

Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands.

Deep career mode

Wide range of customization modes: wrestler attire and appearance, move sets, entrances, teams, and arenas.

More than 40 weapons!

Mini-Games!

AEW: Fight Forever is available now for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC.

