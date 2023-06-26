AEW Forbidden Door: Bryan Danielson Brings Back "The Final Countdown" and AEW Fans Are Loving It
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door had a ton of major matches that fans had loved, but Bryan Danielson blew that out of the water for many as he entered the main event match with a returning "The Final Countdown" used as his entrance theme! The massively popular song from the rock group Europe was Danielson's entrance theme years before he signed with the WWE, and ever since he joined All Elite Wrestling, fans had been hoping to hear the licensed entrance theme return in some form. Now the wait is finally over as it has really come back.
Heading into the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson surprised fans when it was revealed that "The Final Countdown" had returned for his entrance theme music rather than the one that fans had been hearing through his time in All Elite Wrestling so far. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not it will stick around after this pay-per-view event, but for now it's certainly a massive surprise.
IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
For the first time ever, Bryan Danielson takes on Kazuchika Okada in your main event on Forbidden Door!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/Kkr8Ozy5tJ
Read on to see what AEW fans are thinking about "The Final Countdown" returning for Bryan Danielson's entrance and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, the card and results this far break down as such:
- Tom Lawlor def. Serpentico
- Mogul Embassy def. Chaos and El Desperado
- Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: Athena def. Billie Starkz
- El Phantasmo def. Stu Grayson
- Los Ingobernables de Japon def. United Empire
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: CM Punk def. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada def. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii def. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale
- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Kenny Omega
- Sting, Darby Allin, and Tatsuya Naito def. Le Suzuki Gods
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
#Blessed
prevnext
God bless Tony Khan bringing licensed music back to wrestling #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/GywlwaufH6— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 26, 2023
The Entire Arena Was Feeling It!
prevnext
TORONTO SINGING AND SHOUTING "IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN"
DUUUUUUDE. pic.twitter.com/HT7Tz8yr9Z— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 26, 2023
It's Over!
prevnext
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN OMFG
IT’S OVER, TONY KHAN BOOKER OF THE YEAR. #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/XpYcbucVZB— TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) June 26, 2023
It's Been Too Long!
prevnext
BRYAN DANIELSON WITH HIS FIRST FINAL COUNTDOWN ENTRANCE WELL OVER A DECADE🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 #AEW #FORBIDDENDOORJune 26, 2023
The Hype Has Hit the Ceiling!
prevnext
WE’RE LEAVING GROOOOOUND
LEAVING GROOOOOUND
ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN #forbiddendoor pic.twitter.com/mAtYFMsqAb— AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) June 26, 2023
They Did It!
prevnext
BRYAN DANIELSON COMING TO THE RING WITH FINAL COUNTDOWN!!! #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/83KV2DyENY— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 26, 2023
Oh My God!
prevnext
DA FINAL COUNTDOWN! OH MY!#ForbiddenDoor #AEWForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/q03tsU92iQ— Jim The Namekian! (@Boy123Jim) June 26, 2023
Sing It!
prevnext
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!!!! #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/YwwF8Epz3v— Rei Blake (@BlakeRei21) June 26, 2023
The Beauty
prevnext
When Final Countdown Hit #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/XLH8W9VD1X— El Aye Night (@PostMDRNfakery) June 26, 2023
This Main Event is Already Huge!
prev
Final countdown and okada bucks????? We going for another 6+ star classic in the same night— bread🍞 (@chrisobread) June 26, 2023