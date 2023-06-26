AEW Forbidden Door: Bryan Danielson Brings Back "The Final Countdown" and AEW Fans Are Loving It

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door had a ton of major matches that fans had loved, but Bryan Danielson blew that out of the water for many as he entered the main event match with a returning "The Final Countdown" used as his entrance theme! The massively popular song from the rock group Europe was Danielson's entrance theme years before he signed with the WWE, and ever since he joined All Elite Wrestling, fans had been hoping to hear the licensed entrance theme return in some form. Now the wait is finally over as it has really come back.

Heading into the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson surprised fans when it was revealed that "The Final Countdown" had returned for his entrance theme music rather than the one that fans had been hearing through his time in All Elite Wrestling so far. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not it will stick around after this pay-per-view event, but for now it's certainly a massive surprise.

IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!

For the first time ever, Bryan Danielson takes on Kazuchika Okada in your main event on Forbidden Door!



Read on to see what AEW fans are thinking about "The Final Countdown" returning for Bryan Danielson's entrance and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, the card and results this far break down as such: