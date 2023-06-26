AEW Forbidden Door: AEW Fans Loved the Brutal Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Match

AEW Forbidden Door is well underway and fans loved the brutal, wild, and bloody match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship! Omega and Ospreay have a major history together, and that's one of the main reasons fans were looking forward to the match between the two of them as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling collided once more for a second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. As fans had discovered, the match between the two delivered on all of the promise as both competitors really left it all out on the mat before it was over.

Ospreay came into the match against Omega with a massive grudge due to one of their matches in the past, and made sure Omega knew this fact by pulling off some absolutely filthy moves against the former champion. This included not only some destructive moves that put his own body on the line, but also some fun disrespectful moments that fans were truly loving before it all came to an end.

Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! As for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, the card and results this far break down as such: