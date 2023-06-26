AEW Forbidden Door: AEW Fans Loved the Brutal Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Match
AEW Forbidden Door is well underway and fans loved the brutal, wild, and bloody match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship! Omega and Ospreay have a major history together, and that's one of the main reasons fans were looking forward to the match between the two of them as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling collided once more for a second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. As fans had discovered, the match between the two delivered on all of the promise as both competitors really left it all out on the mat before it was over.
Ospreay came into the match against Omega with a massive grudge due to one of their matches in the past, and made sure Omega knew this fact by pulling off some absolutely filthy moves against the former champion. This included not only some destructive moves that put his own body on the line, but also some fun disrespectful moments that fans were truly loving before it all came to an end.
#AndNEW— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
IWGP US Heavyweight Champion once again, Will Ospreay.
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@willospreay pic.twitter.com/aXtRE7OpEC
Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! As for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view, the card and results this far break down as such:
- Tom Lawlor def. Serpentico
- Mogul Embassy def. Chaos and El Desperado
- Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: Athena def. Billie Starkz
- El Phantasmo def. Stu Grayson
- Los Ingobernables de Japon def. United Empire
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament first-round match: CM Punk def. Satoshi Kojima
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada def. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii def. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Willow Nightingale
- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Kenny Omega
- Le Suzuki Gods vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Tatsuya Naito
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
A Switch Was Made
prevnext
Kenny Omega turned into Captain Canada after Will Ospreay did this 😂😭 #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/WyyCIqsZbx— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 26, 2023
Long Term Revenge
prevnext
Will Ospreay getting his payback on Kenny Omega for putting his head through a table at Wrestle Kingdom 17! pic.twitter.com/iezT2XLCmt— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 26, 2023
Seen Enough
prevnext
Ospreay coming out to Elevated
Kenny Omega coming out to Devil’s Sky
I’ve seen enough. #AEW #ForbiddenDoorJune 26, 2023
Yup
prevnext
Will Ospreay licks the blood of Kenny Omega off his arm.
Crowd: "You sick fuck."
Ospreay: "Yep." #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/Tf5kUbDk6b— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) June 26, 2023
A Bloodbath!
prevnext
😳 Kenny Omega DDT’s Will Ospreay on the steel steps!😳
This is a bloodbath for the IWGP US Championship #AEW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/wHVbfLbIfG— NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) June 26, 2023
A Banger!
prevnext
Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega pic.twitter.com/wSdifsagrZ— Zuera Of Wrestling (@ZueraOfWrestlin) June 26, 2023
Cinema
prevnext
Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/RPvHOY2HAv— Ulices (@11ulc) June 26, 2023
How Do You Follow This Up?
prevnext
This is the most insane match of the night. How do you go out and perform after this match?! Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay #ForbiddenDoor— DJNicoNV (@DJNicoNV) June 26, 2023
Moving Mountains
prevnext
Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay is moving mountains #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/Kq4sqNr9fO— Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) June 26, 2023
MOTY?
prev
Top 2 matches of the year so far:
1. Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay
2. Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay
The fact that Okada/Danielson have the odds of trumping these is legitimately MENTAL.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 26, 2023