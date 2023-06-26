AEW Forbidden Door: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Finally Turned Heel and AEW Fans Love It
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry just turned heel by beating up the fan-favorite Hook during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, and AEW fans are loving the fact that he's finally done it! Leading into the second edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, one of the major matches fans were keeping an eye on was between Perry and Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. But mostly fans were eager to see whether or not Hook or Jack Perry would betray one another when all was said and done. And it's happened at the end of the match.
Following the end of the match in which Sanada was able to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jack Perry, there was a lull in the moment in which Hook was trying to help Perry out of the arena following the damages. But Perry took advantage of Hook's kindness and beat him up to fully turn heel. It's something fans had been hoping to see from Perry, and now they've got their wish.
JUNGLE HOOK IS NO MORE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry turning heel on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Heel Jack Perry is Here!
Heel Jack Perry is here! #ForbiddenDoor— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 26, 2023
HOLY
JUNGLE BOY JACK PERRY HAS TURNED HEEL HOLY SHIT #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/jjsqmJmrBO— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 26, 2023
Why Me?
Hook waking up backstage after Jungle Boy laid him out:#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/MMltNkn0pz— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 26, 2023
About to Rule the World
HE DID IT. HE FUCKING DID IT.
HEEL JUNGLE BOY ABOUT TO RULE THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/0yZp7aIgH5— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 26, 2023
Keep an Eye on Taz!
Taz when Jungle Boy attacked Hook: pic.twitter.com/dgvhL7yhGw— Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) June 26, 2023
What Will Christian Think?
Christian Cage seeing Jungle Boy turn heel.#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/Wy5VDlFBfF— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) June 26, 2023
Apologize Now!
Everyone who complained about Jungle Boy and Sanada needs to apologize. #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/rBIhNPFLdl— Sgtviper-X ⍟ (@Sgtviper_Gaming) June 26, 2023
Looking Very Familiar...
Jungle Boy on Dynamite this Wednesday; pic.twitter.com/Rb721uFpGc— The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) June 26, 2023
He's Jungle MAN Now!
Jungle Boy vs Jungle Man pic.twitter.com/eez27I1cM2— jake (@JakesBadTweets) June 26, 2023
Hollywood Coming Our Way
Out with Jungle Boy, in with ‘Hollywood Jack Perry… pic.twitter.com/SeIsWesJ9w— Mr Wavey 🇬🇧🎩 (@Strigz2Wavey) June 26, 2023