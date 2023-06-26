AEW Forbidden Door: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Finally Turned Heel and AEW Fans Love It

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry just turned heel by beating up the fan-favorite Hook during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, and AEW fans are loving the fact that he's finally done it! Leading into the second edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, one of the major matches fans were keeping an eye on was between Perry and Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. But mostly fans were eager to see whether or not Hook or Jack Perry would betray one another when all was said and done. And it's happened at the end of the match.

Following the end of the match in which Sanada was able to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jack Perry, there was a lull in the moment in which Hook was trying to help Perry out of the arena following the damages. But Perry took advantage of Hook's kindness and beat him up to fully turn heel. It's something fans had been hoping to see from Perry, and now they've got their wish.

Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry turning heel on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!