FTR Pushes for WWE Hall of Famer to Become Their New Manager

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) cut ties with Tully Blanchard this week after a backstage argument and now find themselves without a manager. It’s well-known that the pair are massive Bret Hart fans and by the end of the night Dax had already hit up “The Hitman” on Twitter by writing, “Bret, what are you up to.” Hart actually made an appearance in AEW at its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, way back in 2019 while debuting the AEW World Championship.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions embody many of the classic tropes of tag team wrestling, which Hart played a major role in as one-half of The Hart Foundation. In recent years he’s been incredibly critical of what Vince McMahon has done to tag team wrestling in WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s sad if you look at tag team wrestling today, where it [has] gone because they let it die out a little,” Hart said on an episode of Confessions of The Hitman back in late 2020. “But it always had its own history and its own style. A tag team wrestling match is so much different than any match on the card. It’s a completely different kind of strategy to the match and building it up. And the matchups – there are four guys in the ring and you team up Andre [The Giant] and Haku, as an example, against me and Jim ‘The Anvil’. It’s like, people go, ‘what’s going to happen in this?’ Me and Jim working over Andre can happen. Two guys on one. It was just fun to play up the psychology of how would The Hart Foundation fare against that team or The Rougeaus? They tag in and out all the time and they have a certain style.

“I think it’s my understanding that Vince McMahon got sick of tag team wrestling and is no longer a fan of it,” he added. “And that’s so sad that he kind of singlehandedly killed a part of the wrestling business that was so important.”

Hart was mentioned this past weekend at the Revolution post-show when CM Punk made the bold claim that he’d happily trade in his second run in the business for Hart to have continued his career rather than suffer a career-ending concussion.

“I love Bret Hart. Bret Hart’s career got cut short and it’s a goddamn tragedy [he had to retire]. And there’s people who go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars [to wrestle], and it should’ve been Bret,” Punk said. “And I’m just super grateful that I got a second chance. And I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. He’s the greatest and he was right. Bret Hart was right. Bret Hart is always right.”