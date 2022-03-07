CM Punk Praises Bret Hart While Taking a Shot at Goldberg

CM Punk was incredibly emotional following his Dog Collar Match with MJF at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday night in Orlando. During the post-show media scrum, he teared up about being back in pro wrestling after his seven-year hiatus, saying, “I didn’t get to do this for seven years. This didn’t exist for seven years. Obviously, the truth is that I love professional wrestling very much. So to come back and to be able to, for six months, it’s not just doing whatever the f— you want, it’s doing whatever the f— you want and being cocky enough to know that your way is, not the right way (since) there’s never only one right way, but to have somebody who listens to you, and can take an idea and make it even better, and just to have an open dialogue.”

He also talked about two of his heroes in Roddy Piper and Bret Hart, the latter of whom he said he’d happily trade his comeback in order to allow Hart to continue his career. “The Hitman” was forced to retire after suffering a concussion from a thrust kick at the 1999 Starrcade event delivered by Goldberg. Punk took a subtle jab at Goldberg in the process, bringing up his lucrative matches in Saudi Arabia for the WWE.

“I love Bret Hart. Bret Hart’s career got cut short and it’s a goddamn tragedy [he had to retire]. And there’s people who go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars [to wrestle], and it should’ve been Bret,” Punk said. “And I’m just super grateful that I got a second chance. And I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. He’s the greatest and he was right. Bret Hart was right. Bret Hart is always right.”

