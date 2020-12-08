FTR Explain Why Copying The Four Horsemen in AEW Would Be a Mistake

✖

Over the summer, rumors started popping up that AEW was going to revive the legendary Four Horsemen faction. Fans started picking up on the subtle nods towards the group made by Cody Rhodes, FTR, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, but months later nothing has materialized. FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were asked about the speculation while speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated this week, and the pair seemingly turned the idea down while calling it a step backward for all involved.

"What they had, everything they did, was organic and magic," Wheeler said (h/t Fightful). "That's why it worked so well. It wasn't forced or brought up in a creative room by a bunch of guys who had no wrestling experience. It was four guys, plus JJ [Dillon] who all had something special separate, and it worked well together. Tully has given us the details on how it started. Seeing how little the plan was going in, and what it became, is unreal. I don't think we'll be ever to truly copy that and do it justice, but it is very flattering,"

"As a team and unit, for what we want to accomplish, it would be a huge disservice to us both. People have asked Flair, Arn, and Tully and they've given us their blessing. If we were better wrestlers or talkers, it doesn't matter because that was a once in a lifetime group that can never be replicated," Harwood added. "To try and replicate it, you're going backward. That's one thing we don't want to do. That's why we left our former employer because we don't want to go backward, we want to go forward."

And yet, Harwood kept the idea somewhat alive by saying the "blueprint" of the Four Horsemen could still work.

"However, the blueprint of the Four Horsemen, is absolutely and goal and theme that we run with," he said. "There are a ton of talent that could be intriguing and we could turn AEW's corner and make them, maybe the top wrestling company in the world, by having a group of individuals who work as one unit with the common goal of being the best in the world. That blueprint could change professional wrestling."

The ongoing theory is that the faction would be comprised of Rhodes, Wheeler, Harwood and Shawn Spears (Blanchard's other client). Do you think the company should go forward with the idea? Let us know in the comments below!