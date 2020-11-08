AEW Full Gear: Kenny Omega Defeats Hangman Page, Earns Future AEW World Championship Match

✖

Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page in a violent opening match at AEW Full Gear, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. "The Cleaner" was taken to the limit by his former tag partner but managed to dodge Page's Buckshot Lariat finisher late in the match. He quickly countered with two V Triggers, then a One-Winged Angel to score the pin.

Omega and Page dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out, prompting Omega to demand a "clean slate" by focusing on being a singles wrestler. He joined the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament (much to Hangman's chagrin) and advanced by beating Sonny Kiss and Penta El Zero Miedo — all while showing off more aspects of his old "Cleaner" persona from New Japna.

Kenny Omega has won the World Title Eliminator tournament and is the #1 Contender to the AEW World Championship currently held by Jon Moxley.#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fjjCy0DHsz — GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA - #AEWFullGear (@GifSkullIV) November 8, 2020

Check out the full card for Full Gear below:

The Buy-In: NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Allysin Kay

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page

Orange Cassidy def. John Silver

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)

