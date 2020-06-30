AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Full Card, Start Time

All Elite Wrestling's annual Fyter Fest event will take place over the next two weeks on special episodes of AEW Dynamite. Combined, the two episodes will make for a pay-per-view quality show as all four of the promotion's championships will be on the line alongside a handful of grudge matches. Night One was reportedly taped at Daily's Place last week, and Night Two will be taped on Thursday. Both the July 1 and July 8 episodes will air on TNT on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full card for both nights in the list below:

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

The big question heading into the show is whether or not Jon Moxley will be able to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage. Moxley's wife Renee Young announced last week that she had tested positive for coronavirus, and while he has reportedly tested negative twice his status for the event is still up in the air.

"He has not tested positive as of yet, and he' been tested I believe twice this week," Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said on the latest Sunday Night's Main Event. "I know that his plan, because he had talked to a doctor, that he was actually going take at least three tests this week spaced out. I don't think he's done the third yet, but so far so good when it comes to him. She's [Renee] is doing better, that's the status. In theory he should be taping his match with Brian Cage on Thursday of this week and I have not heard one way or the other if that's going to happen. That's out of the control of him and out of the control of everyone. If he's fine on the next test and she's better then I would presume he would go. Obviously, if he fails the test there's no way he's going for a couple of weeks and they're just going to have to scrap the match."

Fyter Fest will run head-to-head against NXT's Great American Bash event on the USA Network.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.