WWE NXT's The Great American Bash Full Card, Start Time

✖

WWE NXT fans are in for a treat, as this Wednesday kicks off a two-night return of The Great American Bash, and the card is stacked. The Great American Bash hasn't been around for a bit, but it's making a grand comeback, and WWE is packing the card with a unique mix of matches, including a Handicap Match, a Fatal 4-Way, and the first-ever NXT Strap Match. The night will feature some of the black and gold brand's biggest names as well, including NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and more, though it will also feature The Boss herself Sasha Banks, who will be accompanied by her Tag Team Champion partner Bayley, so there's a lot to look forward to. The big event starts this Wednesday at 7 Central on USA Network, and you can find the full card below.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

That's an impressive card, but Night 2 is not going to be a slouch either. We only have one confirmed match so far, which is North American Champion Keith Lee vs NXT Champion Adam Cole, but odds are we will get whoever wins the No. 1 Contender's Match vs Io Shirai. Hopefully, names like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor, and more will be involved in Night 2 also, but we'll just have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.

"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Which match are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.