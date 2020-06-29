Latest Update on Jon Moxley's Status for AEW Fyter Fest

Jon Moxley is supposed to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage on the July 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. But after his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young, revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 many fans assumed it was only a matter of time before the reigning world champion would have to back out of the show. But as of Monday neither Moxley nor AEW have made any announcements about the champ beyond his decision to skip last week's Dynamite as a precaution. During an interview on Sunday Night's Main Event, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer gave an update on Moxley, saying that he still hadn't tested positive for the virus.

"He has not tested positive as of yet, and he' been tested I believe twice this week," Meltzer said. "I know that his plan, because he had talked to a doctor, that he was actually going take at least three tests this week spaced out. I don't think he's done the third yet, but so far so good when it comes to him. She's [Renee] is doing better, that's the status. In theory he should be taping his match with Brian Cage on Thursday of this week and I have not heard one way or the other if that's going to happen. That's out of the control of him and out of the control of everyone. If he's fine on the next test and she's better then I would presume he would go. Obviously, if he fails the test there's no way he's going for a couple of weeks and they're just going to have to scrap the match.

As of now, here's what AEW has announced for the Fyter Fest event. The show will take place over the July 1 and July 8 episodes of AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

