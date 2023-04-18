AEW: "Hangman" Adam Page Addresses One of CM Punk's Criticisms From The Infamous "Brawl Out" Press Conference

"Hangman" Adam Page is looking to finally set the record straight. A big portion of CM Punk's now infamous post-show scrum following last year's All Out pay-per-view was directed at Page. Part of it was due to what Punk believed was Page's role in spreading the rumors that Punk tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company. But another of Punk's grievances had to do with Page claiming that he doesn't take advice from other wrestlers. That sentiment came from a Q&A panel Page did at GalaxyCon last July in Raleigh.

"I'm stubborn, I don't take advice. It's a good question and that's probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I'm a World champion. I don't know that I need their advice. I'll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that," Page said at the time.

Punk took great offense to this given some of the wrestling legends AEW has working backstage like Jerry Lynn and Dean Malenko (h/t Cageside Seats) — "Our locker room, for all the wisdom and brilliance it has, isn't worth s— when you have an empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business do public interviews and say, 'I don't really take advice.' Who the f— do you think you are? That's stupid. I'm on a team with Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, Sammy Sosa, and I don't need to work on my swing. I'm not gonna listen to these guys. F—ing go f— yourself."

Page decided to take to his Instagram Story this week and clarify the situation. He wrote, "The reports that I 'don't take advice' have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciated. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport. iI would've been hollow for Picasso to try to paint a Mona :isa. I kinda thought iId have been asked about it by now and could've clarified. O just wouldn't want any of the older generation, especially those whose work with us is vital and unknown to fans, to feel that their wisdom is dismissed."