Report Reveals Major Details on AEW's New 2-Hour Collision Show and CM Punk

Quite a few rumors have been swirling around AEW over the past week, and a new report indicates some of those might indeed be happening. Those previous rumors have involved the return of CM Punk, and intertwined with that was the rumor of a third AEW show. This tied into a trademark the company made for AEW Collision, the presumed name of the show, and now Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has said he's been told the new Saturday show will premiere in June as a two-hour show from 8 to 10 PM EST. Zarian said Collision looks to be starting on June 17th in Chicago, and that Chicago part does seem like the perfect time for a certain CM Punk to make a return.

"Here is what I understand. This show looks to be starting on June 17 in Chicago...A Saturday night show. I'm hearing it's a two-hour show from 8-10 [pm EST] on Saturdays," Zarian said.

Zarian also noted the channel that AEW Collision is likely to air on. "They may be preempted somedays I don't know. That's me interjecting based on how these things work. I also believe this is going to be on TNT. Multiple people I spoke to said probably on TNT. So that makes it even harder,," Zarian said.

"Maybe I'm wrong on that date, then. Don't hold me to. I believe I heard it was June. What are you going to do a Saturday show in the same building and then go back on Dynamite? Maybe I'm wrong here. Now, I'm very confused by this because I had something different in my notes. I'll check on it. Either way, I heard it's June. I heard the announcement is coming in mid-May," Zarian said.

With the TV Upfronts not too far away, it seems like a good time to announce a new show. As for Punk, there have been rumors that the third show will allow AEW to do a soft roster split to mitigate any issues in the locker room upon Punk's return. Zarian addressed Punk and his approach to all this as well.

"I think Punk is being very humble. I know that he really wants to make this work. From what I have been told, I think he realizes what an absurd moment this was for them...At the end of the day, he knows the importance of the wrestling business and the success of AEW and how important this is for the entire industry," Zarian said.

