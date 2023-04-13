AEW: Update on Weekly Saturday Show, What Role CM Punk and The Elite Could Play

AEW's rumored weekly Saturday show might be used to alleviate issues between CM Punk and The Elite. Reports of AEW first extending its weekly program broke back in February when AEW filed for the trademark to AEW Collision as the title of a television show. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast then confirmed in March that the young promotion was looking to add another hour-long weekly program, while Fightful Select noted it could be placed on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET — a timeslot that was once used by various pro wrestling promotions for decades.

In his two reports dropped this week regarding CM Punk's reported return to AEW programming, Sean Ross Sapp has noted that Punk has been willing to work either with or separately from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following their "Brawl Out" incident last September. The latter of Sapp's reports brought up the Saturday show as a potential way to keep the two parties separate.

"There's been a lot more traction within Warner Bros Discovery about an impending announcement of a prime time Saturday show being designed for a bit of a soft roster split to accommodate the preferences of talent who wanted to stay separate of the particular situations," Sapp wrote. "Talent we've spoken to have heard the discussions about a new show, but haven't heard about Punk's possible impending return."

