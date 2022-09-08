AEW: Injury Updates for Multiple Stars

It's been a chaotic few days for AEW following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk's now infamous post-show media scrum, the locker room fight that involved him and the company's EVPs, suspensions getting handed down to everyone involved and this week's AEW Dynamite where the world and trios champions were stripped. But aside from all of that, a number of wrestlers on the roster are currently dealing with injuries and updates were made available on Thursday.

Christian Cage had his match with Jungle Boy cut down to mere seconds at All Out due to him suffering an injury ahead of time. Per Dave Meltzer, it's the same arm injury CM Punk suffered (believed to be a torn tricep). Cage is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for six-to-nine months. Jungle Boy addressed Cage's injury on Dynamite, saying that he'll wait until he's healed to get his revenge on his former mentor.

Kris Statlander appeared to be lined up to finally dethrone Jade Cargill of the TBS Championship, only to suffer a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in her right leg last month. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm she had undergone surgery.

Finally, AEW confirmed on Dynamite that Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order is out with a foot injury. It was reported following All Out that he left the event on crutches, which were seen on this week's Being The Elite. With 10, Evil Uno and Reynolds all out with injuries, the Dark Order was unable to challenge for the vacated AEW World Trios Championships on this week's Dynamite. Death Triangle wound up winning the titles by beating The Best Friends. Check out the full results from All Out below: