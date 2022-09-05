Report: Why Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy at AEW All Out Was So Short

By Connor Casey

AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday had a long-awaited grudge match between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage featured on the card. However, just as JB was making his entrance, Luchasaurus shockingly attacked and chokeslammed him through a steel grate and a ringside table. He then tossed the barely-conscious Jack Perry into the ring for Cage to hit a Spear and Killswitch to secure the victory. 

So why did the match play out this way? According to insider reports, it's because Cage is dealing with an injury and the match needed to be booked around it. Fightful Select confirmed as much and the leading speculation is that Cage is dealing with a tricep injury given the brace on his arm.

Cage arrived in AEW in March 2021 on a multi-year contract and has worked primarily alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Stay tuned for more updates on his status as they become available.

This story is developing...

0comments

h/t Fightful Select

Start the Conversation

of