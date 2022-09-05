Report: Why Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy at AEW All Out Was So Short

AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday had a long-awaited grudge match between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage featured on the card. However, just as JB was making his entrance, Luchasaurus shockingly attacked and chokeslammed him through a steel grate and a ringside table. He then tossed the barely-conscious Jack Perry into the ring for Cage to hit a Spear and Killswitch to secure the victory.

So why did the match play out this way? According to insider reports, it's because Cage is dealing with an injury and the match needed to be booked around it. Fightful Select confirmed as much and the leading speculation is that Cage is dealing with a tricep injury given the brace on his arm.

Christian pinned him with a spear and unprettier immediately. Given the giant brace and quick match, I presume injury, probably torn triceps — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 5, 2022

Cage arrived in AEW in March 2021 on a multi-year contract and has worked primarily alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Stay tuned for more updates on his status as they become available.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has his entrance violently interrupted! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/AvOK9XQ1lp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

h/t Fightful Select