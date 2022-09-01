Watch: Jon Moxley Roasts CM Punk to Open AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley opened this week's AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo and unloaded on CM Punk. He recapped what happened in their three-minute match last week, saying that Punk hit him with his best shot when he delivered that head kick, but when he saw Moxley wouldn't stay down he "started looking for a way out" of the match. He claimed Punk folded, then said he has zero sympathy for the Chicago native.

Punk did not respond, and Moxley opted to pull out an open contract for an AEW World Championship match at All Out this Sunday. He left it on the ground, only for producer Ace Steel (a noted friend of Punk's) to pick it up and put it in his back pocket. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

"I have zero sympathy for CM Punk" – Undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addresses the events of last week here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XEa0oIywhP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

