Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships

Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.

The win officially makes Moxley the first two-time AEW World Champion in company history. He had three successful defenses as interim champion, taking down Brody King, Rush and Chris Jericho.

This story is developing...