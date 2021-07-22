New IWGP United States Champion Crowned in AEW Dynamite Main Event
Jon Moxley's record-breaking reign as IWGP United States Champion came to a shocking end on Wednesday night, as Mox dropped the title to "The Murderhawk Monster" in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two. The bout was a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 14, where Moxley regained the title from Archer after having it stripped from him due to travel issues. His reign went on to last a record 565 days as he successfully defended it against Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, Kenta, Yuji Nagata and Karl Anderson prior to a Texas Death Match rematch with Archer.
The violent, bloody brawl came to an end when Moxley set up two tables outside the ring and covered them with a barbed wire-laced platform. He attempted to slam Archer through the pile from the apron, but Archer broke free by repeatedly stabbing Moxley in the head with a fork and chokeslammed him into the wire. Moxley was unable to make it back inside the ring before the 10-count, meaning Archer was declared the new champion.
#ANDNEW! @LanceHoyt is the #IWGP US Champion!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eFhTykjQLr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
By any means necessary. @njpwglobal has a new IWGP United States Champion! Congratulations @LanceHoyt! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/FyCNen5gR1— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 22, 2021
Lance Archer is the NEW NJPW IWGP US CHAMPION!— SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 22, 2021
WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Uk5FmX8VsN
Archer won't have much time to celebrate his reign, as his first title defense will take place next week at Fight for the Fallen in Charlotte. The six-foot-eight champ will take on Hikuleo, a Bullet Club member who sat at ringside throughout the show.
We've got a Monster Mash here: New #IWGP US Champion @LanceHoyt toe-to-toe with @Hiku_Leo of the #BulletClub!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4nKDPzuZ5L— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
Here's what AEW has booked for Fight for the Fallen next week:
- IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo
- The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order
- Five Labours of Jericho: "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (No Rules, No DQ Match)
- Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR
- Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico & Private Party
- Tony Khan makes major live event announcement
