New IWGP United States Champion Crowned in AEW Dynamite Main Event

Jon Moxley's record-breaking reign as IWGP United States Champion came to a shocking end on Wednesday night, as Mox dropped the title to "The Murderhawk Monster" in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two. The bout was a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 14, where Moxley regained the title from Archer after having it stripped from him due to travel issues. His reign went on to last a record 565 days as he successfully defended it against Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, Kenta, Yuji Nagata and Karl Anderson prior to a Texas Death Match rematch with Archer.

The violent, bloody brawl came to an end when Moxley set up two tables outside the ring and covered them with a barbed wire-laced platform. He attempted to slam Archer through the pile from the apron, but Archer broke free by repeatedly stabbing Moxley in the head with a fork and chokeslammed him into the wire. Moxley was unable to make it back inside the ring before the 10-count, meaning Archer was declared the new champion.

Lance Archer is the NEW NJPW IWGP US CHAMPION!

Archer won't have much time to celebrate his reign, as his first title defense will take place next week at Fight for the Fallen in Charlotte. The six-foot-eight champ will take on Hikuleo, a Bullet Club member who sat at ringside throughout the show.

Here's what AEW has booked for Fight for the Fallen next week:

IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and The Dark Order

Five Labours of Jericho: "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (No Rules, No DQ Match)

Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR

Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico & Private Party

Tony Khan makes major live event announcement

This story is developing...