Watch WWE's Kevin Owens Brutally Attack Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood Ends

Tonight's WWE Bad Blood brought the event to a close with the anticipated team-up between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, and thanks to some key assistance from a returning Jimmy Uso (and despite an appearance from The Rock), they would walk away victorious. Unfortunately for Rhodes, things didn't end with the win, as later on in the parking lot Rhodes was brutally attacked by his tour bus, and as you can watch in the video below, the person who attacked him was his former friend Kevin Owens. Owens delivered an attack in front of a number of people and then sped off in his car, and you can watch the fight play out in the video below (via @pwillowing).

Friends Turned Enemies

In several videos captured by people near the fight, Owens can be seen taking to Rhodes outside of his tour bus. The conversation starts to get heated and then they really start to argue before Owens shoves Rhodes. The crowd can be heard reacting to the push, but then they all start losing it when Oewns suddenly starts punching Rhodes. Owens shoves Rhodes into the side of his tour bus and then continues to punch and stomp on him as Rhodes attempts to deflect some of the punches.

Owens then walks off angrily and gets in his car before speeding out of the parking lot. WWE personnel then check on Rhodes and help him onto the bus as the crowd cheers him on. This will obviously be dealt with on next week's SmackDown, though those who have been keeping track of Owens and Rhodes on SmackDown as of late, they will have likely seen this coming.

The Last Straw

Owens has been one of Rhodes' biggest supporters over the past year and has been a key ally for Cody as he sought to defeat Reigns and take down The Bloodline. Owens and Randy Orton have also been helping even the odds for Rhodes against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline, but then Reigns threw a wrench in things when he helped Rhodes retain his Championship against Sikoa. While Rhodes and Reigns clearly don't like each other, Rhodes agreed to help Reigns against Sikoa at Bad Blood, and that didn't go down well with Owens.

Owens was pretty angry at Rhodes for helping out someone who had made his and Rhodes' life so difficult over the past few years. Orton didn't get it either, but he eventually came around. Owens has not though, and even last week Owens was clearly still angry with Rhodes. That said, this has actually been building ever since Rhodes won the Title, as in the lead-up to their Title match at Bash in Berlin, Owens was conflicted about turning on Rhodes.

It was teased quite a bit, but ultimately Owens didn't betray Rhodes, even after Sikoa planted the seed that he might. Now though we see that all of this has taken a toll on Owens, and now Owens is out to take down Rhodes, and hopefully, he'll explain his reasoning for the betrayal soon.

