Watch: WWE's The Rock Says There's Been A Lot of BS in Post Bad Blood Rant

After a thrilling main event that involved Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and the new Bloodline, there was one more surprise before Bad Blood came to a close, and that was the return of the Brahma Bull The Rock. The Rock didn't actually say anything when he came out and stared down Reigns, Rhodes, and Jimmy Uso, though he did signal a few things before turning around and heading backstage. Rocky was a bit more talkative backstage though, as he shared a video on Instagram that included a lengthy rant about what he's thinking, when he will share that with everyone else, and what he calls "a lot of bulls*** that's been going on in the past six months. You can watch his full rant in the video below (H/T Cageside Seats).

The Rock Says...

"What is The Final Boss thinking? Is The Final Boss pissed? Is The Final Boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well, The Final Boss says this: The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. The Final Boss, you keep that camera rolling, The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things," Rock said. "You know why? There's been a lot of bulls*** that's been going on in the past six months!"

"You want to know how The Final Boss is feeling about all that? The Final Boss will tell you but The Final Boss will tell you when The Final Boss is ready for you to know," Rock said. "But here's the thing: what just happened out there, Bad Blood? Man, that was heat. Man, that was fire. Man, that was hell. But what's happening out here, this is heaven, because it's heaven every time The Final Boss's music hits."



"There ain't nothing, and The Rock, The Final Boss, means there ain't nothing, that will ever compare to The Rock going out there, The Final Boss, and his music hitting and seeing those three in the middle of that ring. You had Jimmy, you had Roman, and you had Cody. The Rock doesn't have to say a thing. (Throat slash). Tonight, we're going to have a good time," Rock said.

When Will We See The Rock Again?

So now WWE fans are wondering when we'll see Rock make his next appearance on WWE TV, and it's probably relatively soon. There are a number of possibilities regarding what Rock is teasing, but one is certainly a match at Survivor Series, and if that's the case they will need to start building to that pretty soon.

That means The Rock will likely start appearing on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown in the next week or two. While The Bloodline saga is largely focused on SmackDown, someone like The Rock is certainly going to be featured on both shows if they can help it, at least once or twice. If he does show up consistently though, it will likely take place on SmackDown. As for who he will align with, that could go a few different ways, but he would likely side with Solo Sikoa and his crew after Bad Blood.

That's because Rock made it clear he would be coming after Cody Rhodes whenever he returned, and since Reigns not only lost the Title but also teamed up with Rhodes against Sikoa, Rock might take offense to that and side with the new Bloodline as a result. We'll have to wait and see, but hopefully, it's not too long before we find out.

