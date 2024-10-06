WWE's Jimmy Uso Returns and Reunites with Roman Reigns in Thrilling Battle at Bad Blood

Cody Rhodes was tasked with teaming with his greatest enemy Roman Reigns at Bad Blood, as they had to rely on each other to take down Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The two worked quite well together actually, but the numbers game was at one point proving to be a problem, as Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga would try and interfere in the match. That led to one of the most welcome surprises of the event, as Jimmy Uso would make his long-awaited return and would help Reigns even the score, and after Reigns and Rhodes got the win, Jimmy and Reigns would hug in a moment that had the crowd on their feet. Then somehow things got crazier, as The Rock would make his return as well, teasing a big showdown down the line.

The Incredible Jacob Fatu

Rhodes and Fatu started in the ring, and Rhodes was hitting Fatu with disaster kicks and a number of strikes, but Fatu refused to go down. Then Reings teased getting into the ring as did Sikoa, and Sikoa eventually tagged in against Rhodes. Reigns then wanted in and Rhodes gave him the tag, pitting Reigns against Sikoa for the first time since Reigns' return. The two went back and forth for a minute, with Sikoa actually getting in some good shots on Reigns, but Reigns would knock Sikoa to the floor shortly after. Fatu then came in and distracted Reigns long enough for Sikoa to get back in the ring, and he quickly took advantage, even getting some help from Fatu at ringside, who hit The OTC with a number of headbutts while the referee was busy with Sikoa.



Sikoa got the better of Reigns and then tagged Fatu in, who hit Reigns like a freight train, slamming his head into the turnbuckle. Fatu then charged forward with more shoulder shots into the midsection of Reigns before clubbing Reigns with heavy strikes, but then Fatu ate the post and then hit the floor after Reigns got out of the way. Rhodes got the tag and knocked down Fatu before hitting a slick powerslam, following up with quick Dusty punches and the trademark elbow. Rhodes waited and got the Cody Cutter on Fatu, though Sikoa interfered long enough to keep Rhodes from hitting the Cross Rhodes. Fatu then slammed Rhodes down, shifting the momentum once more.



Sikoa kept Rhodes from tagging in Reigns, and this continued for a while, with The Bloodline pulling out all the stops to keep Reigns from getting involved. At one point Rhodes was about to tag him in when Fatu pulled Reigns away from the ring apron and to the floor, allowing Sikoa to drag Rhodes back to their corner. Rhodes hit a Swanton on Fatu and reached out to Reigns, but Reigns wasn't there yet. Reigns finally worked his way up the stairs and Rhodes crawled to him for the tag and got it, pitting Reigns against Sikoa.

Rhodes vs Fatu

EYE FOR AN EYE.

AND A SPLASH FOR A SPLASH.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/QskOjj2fTi — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

Reigns knocked down Sikoa and then hit a clothesline and a big boot to the face before hitting a number of strikes to the head of the so-called Tribal Chief. Reigns slammed Sikoa face-first into the turnbuckle, but Fatu was lurking nearby. Reigns set up for the Superman Punch but Sikoa caught him and went for the Spike. Reigns almost pinned Sikoa with a crucifix but Sikoa kicked out, though he was hit with a Superman Punch right after.

Sikoa would kick out of the pin attempt that followed, and then Fatu grabbed Reigns and cut off his Superman Punch. Fatu and Sikoa then hit a double superkick on Reigns and Fatu hit the moonsault, leading to a splash from Sikoa into a cover, but Rhodes saved the match. Rhodes got clocked by Fatu and thrown to the floor, but Rhodes then threw Fatu into the steel steps. Rhodes cleared the announce table but got rocked with a kick to the face, though he then careened through the barricade after Rhodes dodged the attack. Fatu was up quickly and throwing chairs, but Rhodes used a chair to slam him into. Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes on the floor, but Fatu was still getting to his feet. Two kicks to the head followed, and then Rhodes went up top and hit a huge splash that smashed Fatu through the table, leaving both superstars out of commission.

A Long-Awaited Return

Jimmy Uso is BACK for PAYBACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/WDQOz8eZBp — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

Reigns set up for the spear but then Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa came out, distracting Reigns and allowing Sikoa to hit a spear and go for the pin, but Reigns kicked out. Sikoa then started taunting Reigns, but then Sikoa spotted someone standing at ringside in all black. That person then superkicked Tonga and Loa and revealed himself to be Jimmy Uso, making his return and helping Reigns turn the tide. Reigns would then pin Sikoa, giving Reigns and Rhodes the win.

Jimmy then headed into the ring and stood face to face with Reigns, and then the crowd lost it when they hugged, reuniting two of the original members of The Bloodline. Reigns and Rhodes had both fulfilled their promises, so Reigns and Jimmy left the ring, but Rhodes was then attacked by Tonga, Loa, and Sikoa. Jimmy pointed at the ring and asked Reigns what he wanted to do, and while Reigns initially said it was a one-time thing, they eventually both ran back to help, clearing out The Bloodline. Reigns then held the Championship he once had for so long, but he would eventually give it to Rhodes and start to head out of the ring. That's when The Rock showed up to confront everyone, and while his allegiance isn't known yet, he teased that this is not the last we'll see of him.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Results

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

What did you think of the ending of Bad Blood? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb