Tony Khan Confirms AEW Pay-Per-View Expansion Discussions, Suggests Blood & Guts is PPV-Worthy

All Elite Wrestling could be in for a major change by the time it signs its next television deal. AEW and current broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery have been in negotiations on an extension for a matter of months now. AEW’s current deal with WBD has WBD being the exclusive home of all AEW content, as evident by its three weekly television shows airing on WBD channels TNT and TBS as well as its pay-per-views streaming on WBD’s Bleacher Report Live. All reports have indicated that WBD is happy with AEW as a partner but is looking to refine some things before inking a new deal with the wrestling promotion.

One of those changes could lie in AEW’s pay-per-view calendar. Recent rumblings pointed to WBD wanting AEW to expand its pay-per-views beyond its current five annual shows.

Speaking during the AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts conference call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that those pay-per-view expansion talks have occurred with WBD.

“I believe no wrestling company that has ever expanded its pay-per-view calendar due to demand and economics has ever regretted that decision,” Khan said. “As for expanding the calendar even further, it, it’s something we talk about with Warner Brothers Discovery about and it’s something everybody believes could potentially be revenue positive. I think that’s something to certainly consider, but I’m very happy with what we built.”

AEW currently has five annual pay-per-view events:

AEW Revolution – March

AEW Double or Nothing – May

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door – June

AEW All Out – August/September

AEW Full Gear – November

When asked about Blood & Guts possibly migrating to pay-per-view one day, Khan certified that that television special is worthy of becoming a premium event.

“Blood & Guts has been one of our highest rated episodes of the show each of the past few years. I think we found a really successful formula with that event on TV,” Khan said. “For now, I think it’s a great part of AEW television but certainly it’s the kind of great event that could be a pay-per-view show. I, I think for now it’s really a strong part of the TV lineup.”

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts goes down this Wednesday, July 19th at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below…

Blood & Guts Match: The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club

The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Final: MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

