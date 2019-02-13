AEW’s Double or Nothing Sells out in Four Minutes

Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s first show, Double or Nothing, were released on Wednesday at noon eastern standard time. They sold out in four minutes.

The company announced how quickly the tickets were sold out via the official AEW Twitter account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Double or Nothing‘s sell-out time squashes the 29 minutes it took All In to sell out the Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois last year. The event’s number was likely helped by the large ticket pre-sale that took place on Monday.

Five matches have been announced thus far for the show — Adam Page vs. Pac, SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima and two OWE partners of his choosing, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae, Rhodes vs. an to-be-named opponent and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a WrestleKingdom 12 rematch.

“Thanks for helping us change the wrestling landscape! We couldn’t do any of this without you. #DOUBLEorNOTHING,” The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson tweeted shortly after news of the sellout broke.

On a recent episode of The Ross Report, Cody Rhodes explained his expectations of the upcoming show to Jim Ross.

“Right now I have the building, MGM Grand Garden Arena,” Rhodes said. “Me, Matt (Jackson) and Nick (Jackson), we scale it for 11,600. Some folks may know, some seats may become available because if we thought we had a camera there and we kill that camera, that might open up a few hundred seats. We’re aiming to hit 11,600. We want to be honest about our tickets from Day One, because it’s real easy in this day and age just to look it up, or just to talk to the fire marshal. You can’t really say, ‘We’ve got 100,000 people in the building,’ anymore, unless you have.”

“It’s funny, we were kicking ourselves over calling it Double or Nothing. We couldn’t find a building that had 20,000 to compete with the 10 (thousand),” he added. “But this building, it’s got wrestling history. I went to WCW pay-per-views here, Matt and Nick did as well, and I’m real excited in bringing our fans.”

Rhodes also gave an indication as to what the company is looking for in their roster as it continues to expand.

“We’re looking for fresh, more than kind of the equity-garnered individual who has perhaps popped around on various television shows already,” he said. “We’re looking for someone who hasn’t been seen, that’s kind of the directive. Of course there’s folks like Chris Jericho, just an absolute star — wrestling’s freaking rock star, he’s done it all and seen it all. But I want have the juxtaposition of somebody on that level seen with somebody who our audience (is) maybe seeing for the very first time ever.”