Watch AEW's Max Caster Take a Shot at Vince McMahon's Mustache

The Acclaimed have never been shy about ruffling some feathers. The white-hot AEW tag team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens first began making waves in December 2020 when they challenged the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships and immediately got over with the fans thanks to Caster's freestyle raps in the duo's entrance. Caster would run down their opponents with either pop culture or niche pro wrestling references, usually making allusions to recent activity in the news cycle. One of his biggest reactions came when he declared that The Acclaimed was going to make their opponents "retire like Vince McMahon" the week after the WWE Chairman now-infamously briefly left the company.

Nearly a full calendar year later, Caster is taking shots at McMahon once again. During the AEW Rampage taping on Wednesday, Caster, Bowens and Billy Gunn made their way to the ring for a match against Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade. Within his freestyle entrance, Caster noted that one of their opponents had "the worst mustache since Vince McMahon."

You can watch The Acclaimed's full entrance below...

Max Caster took a shot at Vince McMahon's mustache during the #AEWRampage tapings. pic.twitter.com/0iLF25oBJD — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) May 11, 2023

Caster's line is in reference to the fact that McMahon is now sporting a pencil-thin mustache alongside jet black hair, a vast departure from his style just a year ago. This new look for McMahon came alongside his return to WWE, as he reassumed his corporate powers this past January in an effort to assist with a sale of the company, which successfully went down in April when UFC parent company Endeavor purchased WWE. McMahon is remaining in his position as WWE Chairman and is under an agreement that will see him in that role until at least 2025.

AEW Rampage goes down this Friday on TNT.