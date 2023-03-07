WWE Raw: Vince McMahon's Mustache Photo is Fake

Vince McMahon is back in WWE. The longtime WWE Chairman returned to his corporate positions this past January, reassuming his spot on WWE's board of directors in an effort to assist with a sale of the company. Shortly after Vince's comeback, WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned, effectively vacating her corporate titles. This left WWE CEO responsibilities solely in the hands of Nick Khan while Vince himself was re-elected to the chairman position. Throughout all these behind-the-scenes shake-ups, reports have emphasized that Vince's return will not impact WWE's management team.

Even with Vince remaining off of WWE creative, the chairman of the board naturally still has a presence in and around WWE programming. That escalated this past Monday, as Vince was reportedly backstage at Monday Night Raw. This marked the first time that Vince showed face at a WWE show since his brief retirement in Summer 2022.

Vince's WWE return came with a new look as well. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, one talent backstage spotted Vince donning a mustache. Shortly after this news made its way to social media, a picture of Vince with a mustache started circulating on Twitter. While Sapp reiterated that Vince did indeed have facial hair at Monday Night Raw, he noted that the picture that was making the rounds was a fake.

While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here's the original pic.twitter.com/5O74zfF59h — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2023

Since stepping away from WWE last year, Vince has hardly been spotted in public. One of the rare photos of the WWE executive came on August 24th, when Vince was celebrating his 77th birthday in New York City. Vince was spotted alongside an unnamed woman heading into a restaurant and was joined by John Cena and Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking of Cena, the former WWE Champion was reportedly the reason for Vince's presence at Monday Night Raw earlier this week. Reports said that Vince's attendance was simply to visit Cena, as the two have got together "multiple times outside of WWE" throughout the past year.

While Vince remained unseen by the public, Cena returned in a big way on Monday Night Raw. The face that runs the place was confronted and challenged by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to a WWE WrestleMania 39 match. Cena proceeded to berate Theory on the microphone, saying that the young star was not ready for a bout of that caliber. Nonetheless, Cena accepted, locking in the clash of generations contest for April's Showcase of the Immortals.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Vince McMahon's WWE return.