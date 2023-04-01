WWE's Vince McMahon Arrives at WrestleMania 39 With a Mustache

WrestleMania 38 saw Vince McMahon entering the ring once again in one of the most shocking events of the night, delivering a blow to Pat McAfee before falling prey to a Stone Cold Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin. Despite how much this moment was able to shock fans, McMahon's new appearance that he is sporting for this weekend's Wrestlemania 39 might surprise fans even more. While many at first thought this was an April Fool's Day prank, it has been confirmed that McMahon is currently sporting a mustache for this weekend's festivities for the biggest professional wrestling event of the year.

Ironically enough, there had been fake mock-ups of Vince McMahon with a mustache circulating the internet for the last few weeks. With the current CEO of WWE rarely making public appearances following the several controversies that have been surrounding him recently, McMahon's debut at the WWE Hall of Fame event confirmed that he was in fact sporting a mustache.

Vince McMahon's Mustache

@comicbookwrestling Vince McMahon finally revealed his mustache at the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night! wwefan wwetiktok vince wrestlemania breakingnews ♬ original sound – ComicBook Wrestling

WWE Superstar John Cena, who will be clashing with Austin Theory at this year's WrestleMania, had this to say when it came to Vince McMahon's recent return to World Wrestling Entertainment, "I love Vince McMahon. He's everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that's between us. I don't know what's going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE, but when I'm there as a performer, it's Roman Reigns's show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he's the greatest of all time."

WrestleMania 39 is split over two nights, with the first beginning later tonight, Saturday, April 1st. The second night will take place the following day Sunday, April 2nd. At present, it hasn't been confirmed whether or not we'll see Vince enter the ring once again, but here's a breakdown of the current matches making up the event: