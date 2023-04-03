WWE Fans React to Vince McMahon's Mustache

The Vince McMahon mustache is real and it is on display. Following his retirement in Summer 2022, McMahon laid relatively low, only being spotted in public on sporadic occasions. McMahon returned to power in January, reassuming the chairman position on the WWE Board of Directors, but his proper comeback didn't begin until March. The March 6th edition of Monday Night Raw saw McMahon backstage once again. While he did not appear on television, rumors swirled that he was now sporting jet black hair as well as a mustache. The new look did not officially debut until the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this past weekend, but fans got their best glimpse yet when McMahon appeared on CNBC to discuss WWE's sale to Endeavor.

Check out some of the best reactions below...