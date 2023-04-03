WWE Fans React to Vince McMahon's Mustache
The Vince McMahon mustache is real and it is on display. Following his retirement in Summer 2022, McMahon laid relatively low, only being spotted in public on sporadic occasions. McMahon returned to power in January, reassuming the chairman position on the WWE Board of Directors, but his proper comeback didn't begin until March. The March 6th edition of Monday Night Raw saw McMahon backstage once again. While he did not appear on television, rumors swirled that he was now sporting jet black hair as well as a mustache. The new look did not officially debut until the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this past weekend, but fans got their best glimpse yet when McMahon appeared on CNBC to discuss WWE's sale to Endeavor.
Scary
Vince McMahon with a mustache is pretty scary. https://t.co/PoWRXM4cii— 👑 NOLO (@nolo_ellis) April 3, 2023
Perfect 10
Vince McMahon with a 10 out of 10 mustache.— Phil (@SweetPepperKing) April 3, 2023
Weird
Vince McMahon looks so weird with that mustache.pic.twitter.com/ZnVEw2yF3n— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 3, 2023
Hilarious
Vince Mcmahon with a mustache is freaking hilarious pic.twitter.com/UFGkuW5lJQ— Pablo the Wrestling Duck (@Pablotheduck084) April 3, 2023
Placement
Why is Vince McMahon's mustache so low on his face pic.twitter.com/vuSULd1MTM— Juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz (@ofthedead209) April 3, 2023
Villain
Vince McMahon with a mustache looks like a 1980’s villain. #WrestleMania— Brian (@Metalfan26) April 3, 2023
Changed Man
"I'm a changed man, I have a mustache now."— Seanerz Tha Don'erz 💯⭕ (@TheRealSeanHart) April 3, 2023
- Vince McMahon, probably.
Isn't Real
Them: Mustache Vince isn’t real. He can’t hurt you.
Mustache Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/M5ks6hDicx— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 1, 2023
Heel
Vince McMahon’s mustache is the heel of this Merger with Endeavor storyline. pic.twitter.com/3lwysd9Z5G— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 3, 2023
Outlawed
Vince McMahon's mustache needs to be outlawed in at least 50 states.— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) April 3, 2023