John Cena Reacts to Max Caster's Vince McMahon Rap on AEW Dynamite

Max Caster's latest rap on AEW Dynamite took a shot at Vince McMahon's sudden departure from WWE. Before The Acclaimed's Dumpster Match with The Gunn Club, Caster said, "No filter, we ain't Instagram. We'll make the Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon." That line apparently caught the attention of John Cena, who posted a photo of Caster to his Instagram late Wednesday night. Cena actually talked about the young star in an interview with Forbes earlier this year, openly admitting that Caster is a better rapper than him.

"He's extremely gifted. I remember hearing him for the first time, and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me. I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular," Cena said. "I wish him all the best of luck, but I can't give him any advice because he's punching far above my weight class. He is very gifted. He's gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in. Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he is the better version of what I did. He's really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in a realistic perspective, he shows great potential."

Cena was also asked about AEW while on Pardon My Take back in January, saying that while he hadn't watched the product he feels the competition it provides elevates the entire industry.

"Do I think competition is good? I think competition is great," Cena said. "There is internal competition in WWE with performers wanting to be champions or performers wanting to be headliners. Whenever there is more buzz around the industry, it's good for the industry. It forces all of us to be at our best because if you're not, your segment is not good or your performance is not good, you may not have a future with the company and repeated bad segments from the group means the company isn't going to be good, which means the competition must succeed.

"Competition brings out the best in us," he continued. "For all time, going out there as a performer, I wanted to to the best I could possibly do and set the tone for wanting to be the best show between Raw and SmackDown and certainly have eyes on the segments I was on. I was fueled by a sense of internal competition. Not knowing what it's like now to be in a market with a lot of different options, there are a lot of places to watch sports entertainment. That would only, for me, fuel me even more to be the best I can be."