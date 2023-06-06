AEW x NJPW: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada Respond to Forbidden Door Challenges

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door just became one of the most highly-anticipated pay-per-views of the modern era. The 2023 edition of the cross-promotional super show has confirmed just two matches thus far, but both are of the caliber of headlining a stadium. The first comes in the form of a clash between IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. These two previously squared off at January's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in a bout that is largely still viewed as match of the year. Given Omega's victory, many expected that initial Tokyo Dome showdown to be the first of a trilogy, and part two will be written at the Scotiabank Arena.

"What people need to understand is what this match actually means to me. At the Tokyo Dome I got embarrassed, humiliated, by the returning prodigal son. You have no idea what that did to me," Ospreay said during a press conference. "My family was at home watching me being desecrated by you. This is about redemption, this is about revenge. In Toronto, your home country, home soil, I'm going to do to you exactly what you did to me."

Outside of that title bout, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door has the luxury of being home to a dream match over a decade in the making: Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada. Danielson laid out the challenge to Okada this past weekend during NJPW Dominion, claiming that when they meet in the ring, the Rainmaker will be stranded in the desert.

"There have been a lot of dream matches over the years, but not many that can truly capture fans the world over. I'm happy to be half of a dream match that can do just that," Okada said during a press conference. "The world will be watching, and some of those people might not know Kazuchika Okada as well, but I feel like, if not a representative of my country, but a representative of Japanese professional wrestling. I want to show people with this match just how good Japanese wrestling can be."

Okada added that despite being aware of Danielson's star power, he is fairly unfamiliar with his in-ring style.

"To be honest, I haven't really taken in Bryan's work in AEW or WWE, so I'm not sure I can say with certainty exactly the kind of wrestler he is. But that's why I'm looking forward to this," Okada continued. "Fans who don't watch American wrestling still know who he is, and that says a lot. I'm looking forward to facing him, and I look forward to getting the win."

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door goes down on June 25th.