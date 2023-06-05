AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Is Reportedly On The Verge of a Sellout

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, the second annual crossover event between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is already shaping up to be a major financial success. Per @WrestleTix, 12,958 of the 12,972 tickets for the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto have been sold, meaning there are just 14 tickets left as of this morning. The account pointed out that there's still an opportunity to open up roughly 900 more seats. Most of the tickets had already been sold before the card was announced, as the first two matches (Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada) weren't confirmed until this past weekend's Dominion event on Osaka, Japan.

This is great news for AEW, which reportedly saw a noticeable dip in year-over-year ticket sales and pay-per-view buys for the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing over Memorial Day Weekend. The company is also trying to fill up Chicago's United Center for the premiere episode of AEW Collision later this month and keep adding to the record sales for All In at Wembley Stadium in August. Per Tony Khan, that number had eclipsed 65,000 tickets sold as of last week.

AEW X NJPW Present Forbidden Door

Sun • Jun 25 • 7:00 PM

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON



Available Tickets => 14

Current Setup => 12,972

Tickets Distributed > 12,958



Resale => 1,481



As for the show itself, there's quite a bit of hype surrounding the two confirmed matches. Omega and Ospreay had their initial long-awaited match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year, with Omega beating Ospreay in an instant Match of the Year contender. Ospreay earned a rematch by winning a four-man tournament and has seemingly declared war against all of Canada.

"Kenny Omega, I'm the guy you left covered in my own blood at Tokyo Dome," Ospreay said in a post-match promo. "You should've killed me when you had the chance, I'm back for revenge. I will walk into your territory bruv, I will walk into Canada. Ospreay vs Canada. I'm bringing back the IWGP US title."

Meanwhile, Danielson seems intent on learning whether or not the hype surrounding "The Rainmaker" is legitimate. The seven-time world champion defeated the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club in a six-man tag match at Dominion.

"For the last 10 years, I've heard people talk about how great you are," Danielson said in a video promo directed at Okada. "How you're the best wrestler of this generation. I've also heard in interviews, you've said that you want to wrestle me. That you want to fight me. Watching you, you're good. I know you're good. But I am the litmus test of great. You wanna wrestle Brian Danielson? You call yourself 'The Rainmaker?' Well, you step in the ring with me, and you're getting into the f—ing desert. And there ain't gonna be no rain."