AEW Rampage Sees a Former WWE Champ Make a Surprise Debut (Spoilers)

This week's AEW Rampage was taped after Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and featured Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic Championship against an opponent of Kip Sabian's choosing. That man turned out to be former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven, who wound up failing to take the gold away from Cassidy. Seven and Sabian then jumped the champ after the match, prompting Dustin Rhodes to make the save.

Seven was released from WWE back in August as the company was getting rid of most of its contracted NXT UK talent. It was then announced that the promotion would be getting rebooted as NXT Europe in 2023. Seven's tag partner, Tyler Bate, made the jump to the NXT roster after NXT UK shut down but hasn't wrestled since September.

AEW Rampage Spoilers (Dec. 9)

Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita. A brawl between Mox and Hangman Page kicked off afterward

Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida def. The Bunny

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Seven

AEW Winter is Coming 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Ricky Starks

MJF vs. Ricky Starks AEW World Trios Championship Best of Seven Series, Match 4: Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle Lead 2-1)

The House of Black vs. TBA

Tony Khan Explains William Regal's Departure

The big AEW news that dropped on Wednesday centered around William Regal's departure from the company. Tony Khan explained during a media conference call that his mother suffered a pair of strokes earlier this year that led to a serious health scare, and when Regal asked if he could leave the company in order to work with his son back in WWE Khan felt obliged to let a parent go work with their child. Per the conditions of the release, Regal will remain under contract with AEW until the start of the new year and will not be allowed to be an onscreen character for WWE throughout that year.

"He really had good intentions for why he wanted to go back, and it made a lot of sense to me why he would want to work his son and be with his son," Khan said during the call. "He said to me, and it made sense, 'Given where you're sitting right now, does it make sense to you why I would want to go back and be with my son?' At that point, where I was sitting, it really did make a lot of sense and the last thing I wanted to do in that moment was prevent any parent and any child from being together."