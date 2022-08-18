Former Champions Among Several WWE Releases Today

As World Wrestling Entertainment transforms its developmental territories, more wrestlers have fallen on the chopping block. It was announced earlier today that NXT UK would be relaunching itself as NXT Europe in 2023. While it remains to be seen how much of NXT UK will factor into this relaunch, there are a couple of names that will not be part of the new brand. As confirmed on Twitter, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster have both departed WWE, with Webster clarifying that it was a mutual decision between himself and his now former employer.

"As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release," Webster wrote. "I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what's next See you all soon."

"After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end," Andrews wrote. "Excited to see what's next."

As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release.



I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury.



Excited to see what’s next

See you all soon. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) August 18, 2022

After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end.



Excited to see what’s next https://t.co/wXSMm6sLso — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) August 18, 2022

Alongside Andrews and Webster is "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman, who had competed for NXT UK since 2018. Hitchman notably tagged with Primate, where the two went by The Hunt.

"As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE," Hitchman wrote. "It's been a wild experience and I'm thankful for everything it's afforded me – I am excited for what's next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO!"

As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me – I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO! — The Wild Boar (@WILDBOARhitch) August 18, 2022

Jack Starz is also among the released wrestlers. Starz began competing for WWE in 2017 at the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, wrestling in a dark match. His televised debut came in November 2018. Starz would have high-profile bouts with the likes of Walter, Ilja Dragunov, and Kassius Ohno throughout 2019 and 2020.

"Grateful. Thank you, WWE," Starz wrote. "Until we meet again."

Millie McKenzie and Sha Samuels have also been released. McKenzie competed in the NXT UK Women's Title tournament in 2018 and would go on to become a regular member of the roster in 2021. Samuels also joined NXT UK in 2021, debuting as Ed Harvey. Samuels would denounce his new ring name shortly after, resuming his long-time Sha Samuels monicker for the remainder of his WWE tenure.

I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy.



Appreciate the opportunity WWE❤️ pic.twitter.com/RxhDMX4HTE — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) August 18, 2022

This story is developing...