AEW Revolution 2024 Ticket Sales Surpass Past Revolution Pay-Per-Views

AEW Revolution tickets officially went on sale this week ahead of the event in March and the event is already outpacing last year's event. Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum, AEW Revolution will house Sting's retirement match in a building that is near and dear to his career.

According to WrestleTix, between the pre-sale which sold over 7,000 tickets, an additional 4,000 were sold in the general public on-sale the next day. After the pre-sale on Thursday, more areas of the venue were opened up for the next wave of fans purchasing tickets on Friday. At this time, over 11,025 tickets have been purchased with a current set up of 12,054. The Greensboro Coliseum has a capacity of over 35,000. Last year's pre-sale and general on-sale dates generated 5,425 ticket sales for a total of over 9,000 sales by the time the show started.

As aforementioned, Sting's historic retirement match with a likely appearance from Ric Flair who has stated he wants to be by Sting's side for his final match. After one of AEW's biggest stars announced their injury, fans began to wonder just how long the top star could be out of action. Kenny Omega announced he was hospitalized on his social media. Omega noted that he'd be stepping away from the ring "indefinitely" after returning from injuries last August. It was later reported that Omega is suffering from diverticulitis. He could very well be back in AEW long before March, possibly even in time for AEW Worlds End.

AEW Revolution 2024 is already cemented as the most successful Revolution pay-per-view AEW has put on. The inaugural Revolution pay-per-view in 2020 drew 7,000 fans to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The following year, professional wrestling companies were just starting to open venues to a limited amount of fans but by 2022 they were back with a full arena.

The success is hot on the heels of AEW's major AEW ALL IN London events. This year's inaugural event sold 81,035 tickets, the largest paid crowd in wrestling history. The official turnstile attendance was recorded at 72, 265. AEW ALL IN 2024 has already blown its televised attendance record held previously by AEW Grand Slam 2021 out of the water.

Tickets for AEW Revolution taking place March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum are available via Ticketmaster.