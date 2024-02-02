Toni Storm's Women's World Title Defense Made Official for AEW Revolution

On March 3 AEW will hold its yearly pay-per-view AEW Revolution that will see the final curtain call for Sting in professional wrestling. With a month to go until the show, several storylines are simmering including one between the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo.

The two female wrestlers are long-time friends turned rivals with matching tattoos that wrestled each other in STARDOM as well as NXT U.K.. The two will meet for the first time in five years inside the squared circle at AEW Revolution. Purrazzo signed with AEW after her IMPACT/TNA contract expired in January. She debuted on the January 7 episode in her home state of New Jersey and made her intentions clear -- she wants the women's world champion.

So far in her AEW run, she's defeated Red Velvet, Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie. Purrazzo is a world renowned wrestler that has held titles in many of the massive global wrestling promotions, including IMPACT/TNA, ROH, and AAA. She looks to add another piece of gold to her collection with the AEW Women's World Championship.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Storm accused Purrazzo of using their friendship to get a title match which revealed that the two have matching ankle tattoos. When things heated up between the pair, Purrazzo put Storm into her submission hold but Mariah May was the one to make the save for Storm. Purrazzo stood tall over both women holding the women's world championship high above her head.

The AEW Revolution Card Is Shaping Up

Aside from Storm vs. Purrazzo, as aforementioned, Sting will wrestle in his retirement match. He is set to team with Darby Allin one last time against AEW's EVPs, the Young Bucks. Reports stated Sting handpicked his opponents because he enjoyed their big six-man match at the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will face either Swerve Strickland or Hangman Adam Page who have been deep into a blood feud for months. The winner will be decided on the February 7 episode of AEW Dynamite in a No. 1 contenders match. The International Championship will also be up for grabs when Orange Cassidy defends against Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom.

AEW Revolution takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3.