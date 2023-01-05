MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Could Have a Massive Stipulation at AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution on March 5, but only if he can remain undefeated from now until the Feb. 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson agreed to Max's terms on this week's Dynamite, but added that if he successfully jumps through that hope, he gets to pick the stipulation. "The American Dragon" then came up with a doozy — a 60-minute Iron Man Match.

Danielson has wrestled for a full hour in an AEW ring already, going a full hour when he first challenged for the AEW World Championship back at Winter is Coming in December 2021 to a time-limit draw. He has since gone 0-2 in world title matches, losing to Hangman in a rematch and Jon Moxley at Grand Slam.

