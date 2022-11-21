Bryan Danielson Gives a Major Update on His Future With AEW, MJF Responds

Bryan Danielson gave some key insights about the future of his pro wrestling career while on One Fall with Ron Funches this week. He's currently on a three-year deal with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024, and while he intends to keep on wrestling for the rest of his life he doesn't plan on being a full-time competitor after that contract expires. Since arriving at All Out 2021, Danielson has competed in 44 matches, coming up short multiple times in bouts for both the AEW and ROH World Championships.

"No [I don't have a dream scenario for my final match]... I would like to wrestle a match two weeks before I die, right? And to not know that it's my last match. That would kind of be my ideal situation but I'm not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer [Danielson laughed]. That all said, I'm not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that's pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?" Danielson said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

"I don't have any vision of what I want my last match to be. I certainly don't envision it being some epic match that everybody talks about. In my mind, it would be a match that I would just be doing at some local indie in front of 300 people that are just like, okay, I'm just going out and having some fun and it just turns out to be my last match [he laughed]. So that's kind of how I envision it," he added.

MJF Responds to Bryan Danielson's Impending Retirement

Maxwell Jacob Friedman finally won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear this past Saturday. Based on his reaction to the Danielson quote, he seems thrilled with the idea of not having to worry about "The American Dragon" for much longer.

Danielson joined Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in helping Jon Moxley after the match, which saw William Regal betray Moxley and pass a set of brass knuckles to Friedman to help him secure the victory. How the Blackpool Combat Club will react to Regal's betrayal remains to be seen.