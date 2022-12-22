Rick Ross Defends Dropping an F-Bomb on AEW Dynamite

Rick Ross' return to AEW television proved to be chaotic on Wednesday night, as the iconic rapper dropped an f-bomb while remarking on Keith Lee's size before Swerve Strickland and his new affiliates shattered a cinder block across Lee's chest. Ross then appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and proceeded to double down on his not-safe-for-TV remark.

"He looked like he weighs, [to] me up close, between 360 and 370 [pounds] ...when [he] kind of turned his back to me, I realized the size and width of his shoulders and his trapezoids," Ross said. He then explained that his promo on Dynamite was purely off-the-cuff with no direction given.

Wednesday was Ross' second AEW appearance, but it certainly doesn't sound like it will be his last — "[There's] a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan. Tony Khan is a cool motherf—er, you know what I mean? I feel the energy. One time for all the wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones that wear the plastic masks. The ones who dragged their belts on the cement as they walked into the arena. I love you guys."

"We're coming to take over the whole game. All you know me for is one thing, and that's winning, gettin' big money." #TheBiggestBoss @rickross! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/muD3ahgWQr — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) December 22, 2022

Lee and Strickland were paired up as Swerve in Our Glory earlier this year and wound up winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships over the summer. The victory was particularly emotional for Lee, who cut a promo after his victory about his friend battling Stage 4 cancer — "This is more than just a victory for me, this is more than just a victory for our story, this sir is a victory for you and a statement of my gotdamn love," Lee said. "I will always be there, and when I get back to Texas, I swear to God I'm going to get back in my car, drive my a— to Austin, Texas and I will see you as soon as I can my friend. Stay strong, fight like we've done, fight harder than we have, fight harder than I did to live and I'll be there soon my friend. I love you."

The pair would eventually lose the tag titles to The Acclaimed at AEW Grand Slam, then began their split at Full Gear in November. Strickland now has a new group Mogul Affiliates, comprised of himself, Ross, Parker Boudreaux and newcomer Granden Goetzman.

