Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."

He explained that the match was dedicated to two of his friends, and ended the promo by looking directly down the camera and addressing his friend battling cancer.

"This is more than just a victory for me, this is more than just a victory for our story, this sir is a victory for you and a statement of my gotdamn love," Lee said. "I will always be there, and when I get back to Texas, I swear to God I'm going to get back in my car, drive my a— to Austin, Texas and I will see you as soon as I can my friend. Stay strong, fight like we've done, fight harder than we have, fight harder than I did to live and I'll be there soon my friend. I love you."

