AEW Dynamite: Rick Ross Drops an F-Bomb, Swerve Strickland Smashes a Cinder Block on Keith Lee
Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a face-to-face confrontation between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and wound up producing two viral moments. Rick Ross was present to officiate the confrontation, but let an f-bomb slip when Lee stood next to him and he proclaimed, "you a big motherf—er!" Strickland then arrived and quickly made it clear that he was done with Lee by having Parker Boudreaux and a mysterious tattooed man attack him.
With Ross cheering on, the two propped up Lee on the steel ring steps and placed a cinderblock across his chest. Strickland then dove from the top rope and smashed the block across Lee.
this JUST HAPPENED LMAOO pic.twitter.com/37HsoRkcB2 https://t.co/OnXiGMxfA7— Lil Rat 🐀 (@XeryHighLife) December 22, 2022
Diving foot stomp by @swerveconfident onto a cinderblock on @RealKeithLee's chest!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bFhQ7GP7zv
This story is developing...