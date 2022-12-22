AEW Dynamite: Rick Ross Drops an F-Bomb, Swerve Strickland Smashes a Cinder Block on Keith Lee

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a face-to-face confrontation between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and wound up producing two viral moments. Rick Ross was present to officiate the confrontation, but let an f-bomb slip when Lee stood next to him and he proclaimed, "you a big motherf—er!" Strickland then arrived and quickly made it clear that he was done with Lee by having Parker Boudreaux and a mysterious tattooed man attack him.

With Ross cheering on, the two propped up Lee on the steel ring steps and placed a cinderblock across his chest. Strickland then dove from the top rope and smashed the block across Lee.

This story is developing...