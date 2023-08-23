AEW: Rumor Killer on Former Champion Leaving the Company

Keith Lee is not gone from AEW, contrary to recent rumors. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has not wrestled on AEW TV since the Aug. 2 episode of AEW Rampage and rumors were spreading recently that he allegedly walked out of last week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Nashville. That turned out not to be the case, as Sean Ross Sapp explained in a new Fightful Select post on Wednesday afternoon. Lee brought to Nashville for the show but left during Dynamite when he was informed he wasn’t going to be used that night. He apparently was booked for AEW Rampage at some point but that news never reached him so the card had to be changed when it was discovered he had already left the arena.

“We haven’t heard of any heat between AEW and Lee over the situation, and those close to it say it was blown out of proportion on social media. Those that we talked to didn’t seem to pass any blame,” Sapp wrote, noting that Lee is back on the road with AEW tonight for the Dynamite taping in Georgia. As of now, “The Limitless One” isn’t booked for either the All In or All Out pay-per-views in the coming weeks.

AEW All In 2023 Card (As of Now)

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW “Real” World Championship: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Lucha Brothers vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & TBA (Stadium Stampede Match)

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole

AEW All Out 2023 Card (So Far)

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Tony Khan Confirms Changes to All In Card Are Coming

AEW President Tony Khan noted during a media conference call on Tuesday that a few changes would need to be made to the All In card ahead of the show on Sunday. He didn’t specify what they might be, but the odds of those announcements coming tonight on Dynamite are fairly high.

“There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world,” Khan said regarding the changes. “Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they’re not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I’m very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you’re gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it’s in the scrum after the pay-per-view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it’s not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that’s part of pro wrestling.”